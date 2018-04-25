TCM hosts pick highlights of the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival

Thursday night, after the flash and sizzle of Opening Night, I get the chance to have a conversation with one of the great screenwriters of the 20th century before one of the great political pictures of the century. The writer: Walter Bernstein. The movie: "Fail Safe." Bernstein was blacklisted after his name appeared in "Red Channels," perhaps the most damaging piece of garbage ever published in the United States (and Steven Seagal has written a book). Mercifully, the blacklist had been broken by the time Bernstein wrote "Fail Safe," a dark, distressing and depressingly authentic examination of how nuclear war could start accidentally. It came out the same year as Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove," which approached precisely the same subject matter satirically. They're both perfect films, but only "Fail Safe" will make you want to quit your job and live off the grid like Jesse Ventura.