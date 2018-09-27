Judi Dench talks about some 'dames' she hangs out with including Maggie Smith and Joan Plowright

“Sometimes I don’t even see the films I’ve done because there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Dench. “You’ve made [an acting] choice, and the choice is being recorded. If you have regret, you can’t do anything about it. But you see it and think, oh, of course that’s the way I should have made it. Of course, I missed a trick there. I think everybody who does this journey, you’ve got to be pretty sure of yourself if you can look at the finished result and think yes, that’s the best I could do.”