Review: 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' is good for a few superhero-spoofing laughs

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail (from a screenplay by Horvath and Michael Jelenic), “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” is loud, cheery and fairly relentless in its assault on your rib cage. The pleasingly rudimentary visual design, all bright colors and madly expressive eyebrows, is no more and no less than what the material requires. Meanwhile, the story beats you’d expect from a more straight-faced treatment — the villainous plot, the climactic showdown, zap-zap, pow-pow — are delivered so fully, you almost forget that they’re being skewered. Maybe that’s the point, even if it makes you suspect the biggest joke is on the audience.