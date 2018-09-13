Review: An excellent Emma Thompson raises the bar in 'The Children Act'

The novel brought the reader deeply into the intricacies of that discernment, especially with regard to a recent case involving a pair of conjoined twins and the decision to separate them. McEwan laid out the arguments with its own surgical precision: Would it be lawful for the state to demand an operation that would save one boy but end his brother’s life? And what of the twins’ Catholic parents, who want to leave the painful matter in God’s hands, even if it means losing both their children? The book made a persuasive case for every possible side before allowing Fiona to render her judgment with Solomon-like authority.