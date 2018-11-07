Review: In the dull, derivative 'Girl in the Spider's Web,' Claire Foy as the new Lisbeth Salander is a bright spot

For much of this movie she is on the defensive — dodging enemy fire, fleeing from one safe house to the next and renewing ties with the handsome if not terribly useful Blomqvist. (This at least grants us some time with Blomqvist’s lover and colleague, Erika Berger, played by an excellent if underused Vicky Krieps.) This defensiveness is nothing new, of course. One of the series’ conceptual foundations is that Lisbeth’s tortured, avenging persona itself emerged as an act of self-protection, a defiant scream into the void from someone who has seen and endured more horrors than anyone should have to bear.