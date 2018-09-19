Review: 'The House With a Clock in its Walls' offers creaky, freaky haunted-mansion fun

The international conflict looming in the background of this particular story, however, is the Second World War, whose lingering horrors are inextricable from the dark, apocalyptic fury that pulses steadily, much like that eponymous clock, at the heart of the story. Which is not to suggest that “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” is a stealth geopolitical allegory or a treatise on the origins of human evil. It is nothing more — or less — than a fun movie about a haunted house, albeit one whose inhabitants are governed less by a spirit of terror than of genial, infectious mischief.