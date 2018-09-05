At 25, 'The Joy Luck Club' is still a captivating Hollywood movie about Asian American identity and, finally, it's no longer the only one

As the Slate critic Inkoo Kang wrote in her superb recent appreciation of the film, “The problem came when the larger culture decided that there was no need for any more ideas of Asian Americanness other than those in ‘The Joy Luck Club.’ ” Even those of us in awe of this film’s achievement were frustrated by its failure to achieve more; it didn’t help that this milestone was not followed by a host of others. This funny, sad, flawed, pioneering, staggering, manipulative sprawl of a movie, which so many of us grew up loving and hating: Was this the best we could do? Or worse, the only thing we could do?