In the documentary 'The King,' Eugene Jarecki hits the road to explore byways branching from Elvis Presley to Trump's America

Even before it reaches Presley’s final years, “The King” explores the icon’s challenges and the complex place he occupies in pop culture. There’s sadness and loneliness in a number of archival interviews with the star, and the film acknowledges some of his more questionable choices. Chuck D and Van Jones discuss the singer not only in the context of appropriation of black music but also his lack of political support for civil rights causes, creating a parallel with an America that doesn’t stand with people of color. Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” plays over images of lynchings, demonstrating the real danger of remaining silent.