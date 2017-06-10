'The Mummy' is no match for the mighty 'Wonder Woman'

Wonder Woman beat up Tom Cruise this weekend.

“The Mummy,” Universal’s Cruise-led film that is kicking off a planned franchise of reboots featuring the studio’s library of classic monsters, pulled in $12 million Friday, with estimates saying the film will only bring in $30 million this weekend.

That tally pales in comparison to 1999’s “The Mummy” starring Brendan Fraser, which became a summer sensation — grossing more than $155 million domestically and spawning two sequels and a spinoff starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Critics widely panned the new “Mummy,” and audiences have not been wrapped up either, giving the film a B-minus on CinemaScore.

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” which debuted last week at No. 1 with $103.3 million in ticket sales, is on its way to topping the box office for a second weekend.

The Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster is expected to bring in $53 million by the end of the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $192 million in just two weeks.

