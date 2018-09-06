Review: ‘The Nun’ is a jumpy but minimally scary extension of ‘The Conjuring’ universe

The movie industry may not care about faith any more than it cares about anything it can exploit for commercial gain. But religious horror cinema, much as it often spirals into camp silliness, is still one of the few subgenres in which Hollywood bothers to address, let alone affirm, Christian belief. It’s why “The Exorcist” has long been not just one of the great horror films, but one of the great religious films as well — a picture in which the central conflict is not demonic, but epistemological. We can fight the supernatural forces of evil only if we believe in them, and also if we believe they have a powerful enemy.