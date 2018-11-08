Review: In ‘The Price of Free,’ Kailash Satyarthi’s white-knuckle rescues of child laborers

But also how rewarding and cathartic it is, even if the pained looks on freed children suggest lives that have known mostly need, abuse, servitude and fear. After the successful raid, in the safety of an ashram affiliated with his rescue efforts, the bespectacled, salt-and-pepper-bearded Satyarthi zeroes in on one terrified freed boy, Karim, and gets him to smile. It feels like light overwhelming darkness.