An oral history of 'The Purge' franchise: From micro-horror breakout to Trump-era cautionary tale

DeMonaco: Everyone always asks me why didn't I direct [the fourth film] or the TV show. I've grown increasingly disturbed by this idea — there was an abstraction to the idea, and now that the abstraction is gone. Many people are saying that the Purge can become real in America — to hear that makes me very sad for our country, that we're even in a place that that can be said aloud. Do I think the Purge will happen? I don't think that we will go that far, but now when I see what's happening where we're putting little kids in jails and with the immigration crisis right now, it becomes even sadder and sadder each day.