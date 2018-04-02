'The Sandlot' hits 25: Director David Mickey Evans talks about the cult film's effect

Well, it's certainly grown, there's no question about that. But has the fan base changed? I don't think so. And I don't want to say that everybody loves "The Sandlot," but in 2013, when we went on our [20th-anniversary promotional] tour, the great majority of our fans were families. It's always families, for the most part: moms and dads, their kids, grandparents. There's just something about the film that touches the heart of families.