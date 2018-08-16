TIFF adds 'Homecoming' and 'Sorry For Your Loss' to programming lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival will be getting even more star power come September with the addition of the Julia Roberts-led “Homecoming.” The festival announced Thursday that the Amazon Studios series was part of its Primetime programming along with projects starring Elizabeth Olsen and Ethan Hawke.
“Cinematic television has provided a new lane for the consumer’s experience of cinematic art,” said Michael Lerman, primetime programmer at TIFF, in a statement. “These series not only push the boundaries of what can be presented, but also demonstrate how it can transcend culture, visual arts, and communications.”
“Homecoming,” based on the podcast by creators and showrunners Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, is a psychological thriller that uncovers the truth behind a military reintegration facility’s questionable motives. Four of the show’s 10 episodes will world premiere at the festival.
Also in the lineup is “Sorry For Your Loss,” a new series from Facebook Watch. From creator Kit Steinkellner and director James Ponsoldt, the show explores the life of a young widow as she grieves the loss of her husband while being forced to deal with the truth of her past. Olsen stars along with Jovan Adepo (“Fences”), Mamoudou Athie (“Patti Cake$,” “The Get Down”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) and Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs,” “Tumbleweeds”).
Daniel Syrkin’s comedy “Stockholm,” about four friends covering up the death of their friend, who was nominated for a Nobel Prize, will also screen four episodes as part of its international premiere.
The festival also announced headliners for its industry conference, which include “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, Canadian screen icon Tantoo Cardinal, The Black List Franklin Leonard, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s Stacy L. Smith and #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign.
Check out the full lineup at www.tiff.net.