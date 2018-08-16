TIFF adds 'Homecoming' and 'Sorry For Your Loss' to programming lineup

Also in the lineup is “Sorry For Your Loss,” a new series from Facebook Watch. From creator Kit Steinkellner and director James Ponsoldt, the show explores the life of a young widow as she grieves the loss of her husband while being forced to deal with the truth of her past. Olsen stars along with Jovan Adepo (“Fences”), Mamoudou Athie (“Patti Cake$,” “The Get Down”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) and Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs,” “Tumbleweeds”).