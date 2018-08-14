Toronto Film Festival to open with Netflix's 'Outlaw King,' close with 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy'

Netflix ran into conflict earlier this year with Cannes over France’s strict policy on streaming windows for theatrical releases, which ultimately led to the distributor pulling its films from consideration for the festival. By landing TIFF’s opening night slot, Netflix now looks to be a dominant force at the Canadian festival with multiple high-profile films in the program, including Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” Tamara Jenkins’ “Private Life” and Nicole Holofcener’s “The Land of Steady Habits.”