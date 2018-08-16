Review: More rom than com, ‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before’ sweetly nails the complexity of teen emotion

Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean, the middle daughter of widower Dr. Dan (John Corbett). She whiles away her days in a fantasy world of romance novels and has a secret stash of unsent letters she’s written to her crushes over the years: boys from seventh-grade parties; camp; model U.N.; freshman dances; and even right next door, in the form of her dreamy longtime friend Josh (Israel Broussard), who is, unfortunately, the ex-boyfriend of her sister Margot (Janel Parrish). Mysteriously, her letters are sent to their recipients, and suddenly, all of Lara Jean’s romantic confessions are out in the world, for her crushes to see.