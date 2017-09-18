At the Toronto International Film Festival, the director still reigns supreme

Two days before the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival got under way, the news broke that Colin Trevorrow would no longer be directing “Star Wars: Episode IX,” marking the latest high-profile split between Lucasfilm and a filmmaker hired to steer one of its most closely guarded properties. One week later, it was announced that Trevorrow would be replaced by J.J. Abrams, a known franchise quantity who successfully steered 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

As my colleagues Josh Rottenberg and Daniel Miller noted in a report last week, these twin industry bombshells are the latest signs of a Hollywood business model that, in pursuit of brand consistency and franchise longevity, increasingly devalues the role and creative vision of the director.

This is hardly a new phenomenon; it’s merely the latest manifestation of a risk-averse paradigm, an art-vs.-commerce divide, that is as old as the movies themselves. But it nonetheless threatens to leach these industrial products of the very quality that made the original “Star Wars” movies worth treasuring in the first place, and that’s the human factor.

All of which made it a relief to be able to tune out the industry chatter and steep myself, along with several thousand other Toronto festival-goers, in a welcome weeklong bath of auteur-driven, blockbuster-free cinema. True, that bath was brought to us with the help of corporate sponsors like Visa and L’Oréal, as the endless pre-screening advertisements kept reminding us.

But it was also brought to us by filmmakers of singular daring and imagination, representing a diverse array of national cinemas across the globe, and working with no fear of being fired for coloring outside the lines.

Few of them colored as boldly as Guillermo del Toro, whose category-defying creature feature “The Shape of Water” won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival shortly before wowing the crowds at Toronto. Starring a splendid Sally Hawkins as a 1960s cleaning lady who forms a most unusual bond with a green-scaled merman (Doug Jones), the movie, which will be released by Fox Searchlight in December, ranked among the most purely satisfying entertainments in Toronto. But it also exuded a spirit of creative renewal that feel especially gratifying coming from Del Toro, who, having once been in line to direct “The Hobbit,” knows the ruthless economy of franchise filmmaking all too well.

Another director making a strong comeback was Paul Schrader, who, after years of battling the system, delivered his best work in more than a decade with “First Reformed.” Built around a galvanizing Ethan Hawke performance as a Calvinist minister experiencing his own Gethsemane moment, this is a gripping, serious-minded portrait of moral conviction and spiritual apathy that deserves as wide and appreciative an audience as possible. Happily, it was acquired for distribution by A24, adding to the company’s already strong Toronto slate, which included Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” and Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” one of the festival’s unmitigated delights.

But the most popular acclaim was reserved for the superb American noir “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” the third and finest feature from the English writer-director Martin McDonagh (“In Bruges,” “Seven Psychopaths”), which was announced on Sunday as the winner of the festival’s coveted People’s Choice Award. In a year excitingly devoid of a clear Oscar frontrunner like “La La Land,” which won this prize here last year, “Three Billboards” made an enjoyably offbeat choice for top honors: a crowd-pleaser of blistering intelligence and pitch-black humor, grounded by Frances McDormand’s ferociously controlled performance as a grieving mother forging her own path to justice. (Fox Searchlight will release the film in November.)

The warm reception accorded these pictures should in no way suggest that they were made without financial strain or logistical difficulty — far from it. For more than a few cinephiles, the highlight of the festival was “Zama,” a stunningly ambitious 18th century epic that heralded the much-anticipated return of the Argentinean master Lucrecia Martel (“The Headless Woman,” “The Holy Girl”). Ending a frustrating nine-year absence from the screen, during which Martel began and ultimately abandoned a science-fiction project, “Zama” is, fittingly enough, a film about waiting: It brings you deep into the world of Don Diego de Zama, a servant of the Spanish crown longing for a transfer from his soul-sapping Paraguayan outpost. With any luck, the film’s search for a U.S. distributor will be nowhere near as difficult.

Also making a long-overdue return to the screen was the Finnish writer-director Aki Kaurismäki, whose latest, “The Other Side of Hope,” won a directing prize this year at the Berlin International Film Festival, and was named the best film of 2016-17 by the international critics organization Fipresci (beating out “Moonlight,” among other titles) mere hours before its Toronto press screening. Those kinds of accolades tend to create sky-high expectations, but the film, like most of Kaurismäki’s work, is a droll demonstration of the less-is-more principle.