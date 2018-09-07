TIFF 2018: Great Gyllenhaal, moving 'Monsters' and what should be South Korea's first foreign language film nod

Gyllenhaal’s teacher, Lisa, is loving and patient in her Staten Island classroom and trying, perhaps too late, to realize her own artistic ambitions by taking a weekly poetry class in Manhattan. Her classmates find her work “derivative.” Her own children, older teenagers, see her as judgmental, when they do see her at all. So when Lisa notices one of her 5-year-old students, Jimmy (Parker Sevak), going into a trance-like state, reciting vivid poetry that would make the gods weep, she takes him under her wing. And her actions are desperate and darkly funny and increasingly inappropriate.