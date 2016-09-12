At TIFF, Natalie Portman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley talk bringing real-life stories to the big screen

The 2016 edition of the Toronto Film Festival is in full-swing, and among the competing movies building award season buzz at the fest are two star-powered nonfiction pictures, “Jackie” and “Snowden.” The films’ stars sat down with The Times to discuss their roles inspired by headlines and recent history.

See more coverage from the Toronto Film Festival »

“Snowden” star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, above, admits that working with director Oliver Stone was a big draw, but that he didn’t really know that much about the film’s infamous subject.

Shailene Woodley, Gordon-Levitt’s co-star in “Snowden,” remembers how jokes about early smart phones being used as tools for espionage turned all-too-real several years later.

Shailene Woodley on Edward Snowden validating her fears of technology Shailene Woodley used to joke about spying when the iPhone first came out. For her, those concerns now seem eerie — and validated. Shailene Woodley used to joke about spying when the iPhone first came out. For her, those concerns now seem eerie — and validated. See more videos

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman is looking to add another Oscar to her shelf for her performance as treasured First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the biopic “Jackie,” directed by Pablo Larraín. Below, she discusses why it was important to approach the well-known historical figure as a person, rather than as an icon.

Natalie Portman: 'It was nice to approach Jackie Kennedy as a person, as opposed to an icon' Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person. Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person. See more videos

ALSO:

Taraji P. Henson and the cast of 'Hidden Figures' make a case for feelgood seriousness

With 'La La Land,' Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle aim to show that original musicals aren't all tapped out

At 'Birth of a Nation' forum, Nate Parker deflects questions about sex assault allegations