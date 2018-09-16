From 'Widows' to 'Burning,' this year's Toronto International Film Festival offered a bounty of memorable movies

Meanwhile, Romania — another country that, ridiculously, has never been nominated for a foreign-language film Oscar — will be represented by one of the best (and best-titled) films I’ve seen here: Radu Jude’s “ ‘I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians,’ ” and yes, the single quotes are deliberate. It follows a theater director as she prepares to stage a massive public re-enactment that will address, among other things, the mass slaughter of Romanian Jews during World War II. It’s a vital film about historical revisionism, the horrors of nationalism and the banality of evil, and exactly the kind of rich, stimulating work one comes to Toronto hoping to see.