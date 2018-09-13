Review: 'Unbroken: Path to Redemption' continues story of Louis Zamperini with a focus on faith

The journey from rock bottom to seeing the light is one we've seen before, and “Path to Redemption” doesn't break the mold, relying on melodrama and stereotypes to get us where we're going. The hardest thing for Louis is to let down his guard, let go of his ego and ask for help. It could be Jesus Christ or anything spiritual that happens to show up on the day you're ready to let it all go. For Louis, it just happened to be Billy Graham.