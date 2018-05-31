'Upgrade' is a sleek, strikingly designed A.I. vigilante thriller

There’s an unmistakable pleasure in seeing Grey go in for the kill, and not just because of his pinpoint-precise martial-arts moves and creative use of kitchen crockery. A dead ringer for Tom Hardy, minus the louche swagger, Marshall-Green gives a performance as expressive emotionally as it is physically; his Grey seems genuinely startled, even horrified, by his body’s newfound capabilities. His horror mounts — but so too does his complicity — as he realizes that Stem has effectively turned him into an avatar, the primary player in a head-spinningly elaborate game that may be bigger and more sinister than just one man’s revenge.