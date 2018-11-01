Review: Restored version of 1979 documentary 'The War at Home' shows necessity of protest

How does protest go from talk to action, from peaceful to violent, from local story to nationwide issue? In the case of the student antiwar movement of the 1960s, aimed at ending America’s military engagement in Vietnam, the reflective narrative offered by the 1979 documentary “The War at Home” — about the charged, escalating battleground that was the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison — is an invaluable one. Never more so than today, when our political climate resembles a gathering storm of outrage, confusion and scattered reaction.