Review: In 'We the Animals,' a young man finds his way in a tumultuous world

And, of course, the brothers understand more than their parents think they do. When the dad tells the boys that their mother had to have her wisdom teeth removed and that, during the procedure, the dentist was “punching on her a little,” they know it’s a lie. He beat her. Shortly afterward, the father leaves and the mother falls into a depression, leaving the children to fend for themselves. At that point, “We the Animals” brings to mind Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” unfurling a series of scenes that are boisterously funny and heartbreaking, often simultaneously.