Review: A newcomer, an Oscar winner and a true-life drug story fuel 'White Boy Rick'

Rick, a daring, tough, but ultimately sweet kid who boasts an entrepreneurial streak like his dad, insinuates himself with the baddest crews in town. He's an ideal mark for a pair of FBI agents (Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rory Cochrane), who groom him as a criminal informant for cash. Along with a narcotics officer (Brian Tyree Henry), they even push Rick into slinging rock himself to authenticate his cover. It's never clear if he fully understands the possible outcomes of his snitching, just trying to stay one step ahead of the gangs and the feds.