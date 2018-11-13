You might chuckle briefly at the sight of a veteran of the “Fast & Furious” franchise pretending to have no clue about how to approach such an assignment, but any past associations are soon swept away by the gratifying subtlety and emotional heft of Rodriguez’s performance. Davis, who carries the picture in a way she has never quite done before, commands every scene with cold, ruthless efficiency; her gravity sells the story’s preposterous premise to the characters as well as the audience. She’s the calm and the storm at the movie’s heart.