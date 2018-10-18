Carey Mulligan gives a career-best performance in sharp marital drama 'Wildlife'

Joe, for his part, is a smart, sensitive kid and a mostly silent onlooker, not participating in the drama of his parents’ marital meltdown so much as recording it for our benefit. In this he serves much the same function he did as the narrator of Richard Ford’s 1990 novel (skillfully adapted here by Dano and the actress-writer Zoe Kazan, his longtime partner). A viewer conditioned to expect only active, forceful movie protagonists may have some initial trouble adjusting to Joe’s passivity, and also to the still but deep-running waters of Oxenbould’s performance.