From 'The Princess Bride' to 'All the President's Men,' William Goldman had a storytelling style all his own

He knew that not everyone would see it his way, and that the subjectivity of a moviegoer’s response was part of the medium’s glory. His brisk, talky, self-assured style invited a similarly argumentative response. Part of me is madly curious about what “The Silence of the Lambs” left out — the same part, perhaps, that would be intrigued to skim a few of those failed early drafts of “All the President’s Men.” Would they have worked better, or worse? Nobody knows anything, and in affirming as much, Goldman gave us room to believe as we wished.