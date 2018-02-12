Four female filmmakers lay out a road map for working toward gender equality in Hollywood

"I used to say, 'I want to hire the best people for the job,'" Allain said. "Then I realized by saying that, I was looking at metrics that were like, 'Who has the best résumé? Who has the most awards? Who's done the most work?' And typically, those were all men — and most of them were white men. So I stopped saying that and started to say, 'I want my sets to be diverse with all kinds of people, and I want to find the best of all kinds of people."