Wobbly narrative derails family-told story of 'Yadvi: The Dignified Princess'

Written and directed by and starring the granddaughters of its subject, "Yadvi: The Dignified Princess" explores the life of 20th-century royalty in India. Unfortunately, while its intentions are as pure as the heart of its heroine, the biography offers little depth or insight into Yadvi. She is presented more as a flawless saint than a human princess in this drama mired in poor narrative structure and few details.
After her father, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh (Chandrachur Singh), arranges her marriage to Prince Govind Singh (Rahul Godara), Yadvi (director Jyoti Singh) leaves her home and starts a family with her new husband. When he falls for another woman, Yadvi must raise their three daughters alone and do without the luxuries she was accustomed to in her father's home or with Govind.
While "Yadvi" is capably shot by Jigme Tenzing, the rest of the film's elements don't match the quality of its visuals. Gauri Singh, who also introduces her grandmother's story on-screen, wrote a script that refuses to show Yadvi in any light other than a halo. It's poorly paced and lacks the cinematic language to share the princess' history. The film lingers on unnecessary moments and repeats dialogue while skipping the moments that would actually explain Yadvi's situation and how she emerges as the heroine her family sees her as.
‘Yadvi: The Dignified Princess’
In English and Hindi with English subtitles
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Music Hall 3, Beverly Hills