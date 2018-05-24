Wobbly narrative derails family-told story of 'Yadvi: The Dignified Princess'

While "Yadvi" is capably shot by Jigme Tenzing, the rest of the film's elements don't match the quality of its visuals. Gauri Singh, who also introduces her grandmother's story on-screen, wrote a script that refuses to show Yadvi in any light other than a halo. It's poorly paced and lacks the cinematic language to share the princess' history. The film lingers on unnecessary moments and repeats dialogue while skipping the moments that would actually explain Yadvi's situation and how she emerges as the heroine her family sees her as.