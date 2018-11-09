They bonded over their love for Hanson. Twenty years later they reunite for the concert of their teen dreams

I’m twenty years past the person I was when I was twelve, and yet seeing Zac Hanson in person gave me the exact same feeling — the heart-in-throat, stomach-flip — that it once did. He was talking to a group of people and I was watching him through a window. I was two ages at once, and it was uncomfortable and ecstasy all in the same moment. I wonder what it would have been like if my twelve-year-old self knew that one day this would be me. I wonder if she would know the empty feeling I have now. I want so deeply to make meaning out of what it means for me now, but honestly, I’ll have to make meaning for my young, insecure self: She would have loved it and cherished it for the rest of her life.