Paul Schrader wrestles with the sacred and profane in his new 'First Reformed'

He would wrestle with cocaine addiction for years, but "Taxi Driver" spoke to the gritty side of an America in search of itself. "I was so grateful Marty directed it," said Schrader, who teamed up with Scorsese again on "Raging Bull" (Schrader co-wrote the script) and "The Last Temptation of Christ." "I certainly couldn't have done it at that level at that time. He got it. So did Bob (DeNiro). We didn't talk much about that script. We knew exactly who this kid was. We didn't have to say who is it. It was a magical meeting of the minds. When you're in that groove everything you do is right, and when you're not, nothing is."