'Big Little Lies,' 'Handmaid's Tale' and 'The Shape of Water' big winners at the Critics' Choice Awards

Hollywood’s biggest talent congregated in an airplane hangar Thursday night for the Broadcast Critics Assn.'s 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Held in Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar, the second major award show of Hollywood's self-celebratory season struggled to find a tone in the wake of the blatantly political Golden Globes last week.

Host Olivia Munn, one of several women to accuse Brett Ratner of sexual impropriety, kicked off the night with a cringe-inducing musical number featuring former "SNL" cast member and "White Famous" star Jay Pharaoh.

Later, Munn was joined onstage by Niecy Nash to raise a glass to "all the good guys in Hollywood" including "the male casting directors who didn't ever say anything derogatory" in an audition and "that famous actor who didn't treat me like crap after I said I didn't want to get drinks with him after the show."

“Thank you to all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes and joining us —” began Nash before Munn cut her off to remind her that there hadn't been any.

The only joke to land was one about Mark Wahlberg: “Thank you to the producers for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money and Mark Wahlberg a million dollars,” Munn said, a nod to his pay controversy for “All the Money in the World” reshoots. “He took a pay cut so it's really nice of him.” The joke received a combination laugh-groan from the crowd.

James Franco, recently accused of sexual misconduct by five women, won the award for best actor in a comedy, to muted applause. Presenter Walton Goggins accepted the award on behalf of the noticeably absent star.

“The Big Sick” took home the award for best comedy, beating out films like “Girl's Trip” and “I, Tonya.” Star Kumail Nanjiani, who wore a Time’s Up pin, thanked “all the white men who allowed us to stand here today.”

“Men have been talking too much for centuries,” he said. “We need to shut up, listen and amplify.”

Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was a surprise winner, receiving the award for best comedy series. Star Rachel Brosnahan won the award for best actress in a comedy series and thanked the critics for “fast and furious support of our new show.” She also urged people to visit the Time’s Up website and donate to the Legal Defense Fund.

Gal Gadot won the second annual #SeeHer award, an honor awarded to actresses for accurately portraying women onscreen.

She was presented the award by “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and received a standing ovation as she made her way to the stage.

“Throughout my career, I was always asked to describe my dream role,” said Gadot. “It was clear to me that I wanted to portray a strong and independent woman, a real one. The irony of this is that later I was cast as Wonder Woman and all of these qualities I looked for, I found in her.”

“In the past weeks and months we’ve been witnessing a movement in our industry and society,” she continued. “And I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand to support what’s right."

“Wonder Woman” also won best action movie later in the night.

“Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” were big winners in television during the pre-telecast, setting the tone for the rest of the show. “Big Little Lies” took home four awards including best limited series.

Alexander Skarsgard, who won best supporting actor in a movie made for TV or limited series during the pre-telecast, was the first “Big Little Lies” cast member of the night to win.

The 6-foot-4 actor had to squat to speak into the mic, which elicited huge laughs from the room. Costar Laura Dern won immediately after, taking home the award for best supporting actress in the same category. The 5-foot-10 actress also had to bend to deliver her acceptance speech.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Laura Dern wins the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for her performance in HBO's, "Big Little Lies." Laura Dern wins the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for her performance in HBO's, "Big Little Lies." (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“This is so interesting,” she said, adjusting her squat.

Dern thanked her fellow nominees and was one of few stars to speak on behalf of Time’s Up and the Legal Defense Fund.

“I feel so privileged to join your company,” she said. “To be a fellow worker, and at a time, particularly recently, in support of the Legal Defense Fund working with so many actors and actresses to support people from all industries, it's been a great privilege to be in unity.”

Nicole Kidman won the best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series award, beating out co-star Reese Witherspoon.

“I humbly accept this on behalf of all of the women in this cast,” said Kidman. “This is about the ensemble. Any actor in this room knows you're only as good as the actors you work with. So this is to all of you.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” won three awards including best drama series, best actress in a drama series for Elisabeth Moss, and best supporting actress in a drama series for Ann Dowd.

“I used to be afraid of critics,” she said. “Not so much anymore. Thank you.… When I started my career, I couldn't get to the reviews fast enough. Until I got my first bad one, and then I hated you all.”

Dowd adorably shouted out her husband, saying, “I love my husband, his name is Larry” and later admitted that she calls Moss “my favorite slut” (“I mean, in the show, you know,” she clarified).

Margot Robbie and Allison Janney won best actress and best supporting actress in a comedy awards, respectively, for their performances in “I, Tonya.” Janney, who was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”), offered to gift her award to Blige, whose birthday it was that day.