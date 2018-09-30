President Donald Trump reacts to Kanye West's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance

Despite admitting that he doesn't watch “Saturday Night Live,” President Donald Trump tweeted this morning in favor of Kanye West's behavior on the sketch comedy series Saturday night..
"Like many, I don't watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it)," the president tweeted. "No longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told 'no'), was great. He's leading the charge!"
West performed "I Love It" (dressed as a Perrier bottle) and "Ghost Town" during the Sept. 29 season premiere of the long-running show. In a post-show speech that was ultimately cut from the broadcast, West donned a MAGA hat and ranted about politics, Trump and a potential presidential run in 2020. Chris Rock, who was in the audience, filmed the speech, which eventually made its way online.
"I want to cry right now," West half-sang. "Black man in America … supposed to keep what you feel inside right now."
"The blacks want always Democrats … you know it's like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare … does anybody know about that? That's a Democratic plan," he continued. "There's so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this, and they're like, 'How could you like Trump? He's racist.' Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would've moved out of America a long time ago."
The speech was met with boos from the crowd. In the background, Rock can be heard laughing and saying "Oh my God."