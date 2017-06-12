Bill Cosby waives his right to testify at his trial; defense calls one witness and rests

Bill Cosby officially waived his right to testify at his criminal trial Monday morning, confirming what legal experts had long expected.

The defense began its case—and then quickly closed it. It called only one witnesses, Montgomery County Det. Richard Schaffer. Schaffer had testified for the prosecution last week but the defense brought him back for just a few questions, primarily about Cosby’s eyesight at the time of the alleged attack.

A second witness was deemed inadmissible on hearsay grounds.

Closing arguments are now expected to begin shortly, with the jury set to begin deliberations shortly afterward.

