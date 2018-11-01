Some of these films are still unknown, but they could land in Oscar's best picture race

Working for it: Steve McQueen's first film since "12 Years a Slave" is easily his most commercial effort. But it's no mere heist movie. "Widows" takes on toxic men, a broken political system, the widening chasm between the privileged and the poor and a world in which anything — and anyone — can be bought and sold. All these elements are baked into a crowd-pleasing thriller that has been producing gasps and cheers at academy and guild screenings in recent weeks.