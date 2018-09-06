Burt Reynolds' costars and admirers 'mourn one of our favorite leading men'

Bandit has gone home.
Burt Reynolds, star of “Deliverance” and “The Cannonball Run” as well as a Cosmopolitan centerfold, died Thursday at age 82, sparking a wave of online grief and nostalgia for the legendary leading man.
Remembered not only for his on-screen charm, Reynolds also possessed a gregarious swagger in real life, making him a star long after his box office peak in the 1970s and ’80s.
The actor scored an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film “Boogie Nights,” in addition to winning a Primetime Emmy for lead actor in a comedy while starring in the CBS sitcom “Evening Shade.”
The outpouring of support for Reynolds came from all corners of the internet, including former costars, a former governor and famous fans.
“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even 40 years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy,” Sally Field said in a statement her representative released.
Field and Reynolds were in a relationship spanning five years, from 1977 to 1982, during which time they co-starred in four films.
Here’s a sampling of what others had to say:
3:20 p.m.: This post was updated with additional reactions.
This story was originally published at 2:05 p.m.