California Sounds: Hear new music from How to Dress Well, Anderson .Paak and Grave Flowers Bongo Band

It accompanies a song in which .Paak lyrically justifies his need for a car and a life, with tinted windows, citing paparazzi, money and privacy. For his part, Lamar delivers his verse while hooked to an IV and in a wheelchair. As if battling an unknown disease, he presents weakness while explaining that he needs tints “so I can look at the snakes and posers.” The track is from .Paak’s forthcoming second album — named for his home turf — “Oxnard.” Due Nov. 16, it was produced by Dr. Dre.