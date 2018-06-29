California Sounds: L.A. artists rage and wrestle with politics and policy in the age of Trump

Williams never mentions the president’s name but doesn’t need to when she sings that America has “swallowed the liquid of his lies” and “tolerated the one we despise.” The song turns monumental in the third verse, when Williams expands to talk history: “For over 400 years we’ve been on this trail of tears — we have come too far to turn around.” Steeped in both musical and lyrical history, it’s an unflinching work from two American masters.