California Sounds: A panic-inducing new video from Poolside, a new album by Watts rapper Jay Rock and Busdriver's hip-hop esoterica

He starkly describes the dueling temptations in his life, in his music and on the streets: “Struggle with who I am and who I wanna be/ Got the streets and these beats right in front of me,” he raps on “For What It’s Worth,” revealing harsh consequences of defending himself against a would-be assassin: death or a life of crime. “Should I kill this ... or should I let him slide?/ If I don't, he’ll double back, we got family ties/ If I do, I can't rap and that's suicide.”