California Sounds: Cut Chemist's grand return; the Quick's "Mondo Deco" reissue, San Cha's urban cumbia and DJ Muggs meets MF DOOM

Cut Chemist is in the midst of a monthlong partnership with Apple Music to unveil four videos — but the most striking to come from “Die Cut” arrived in April, for “Home Away from Home.” An uptempo beat track that features skittering high-hats, sharp snare-bangs on beats two and four, a wobbly, liquified bass-line and the whispered voice of the Long Lost singer Laura Darlington, the video costars a mystery woman and some sort of black desert beetle, both of which seem headed nowhere in particular.