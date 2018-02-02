California Sounds: Sunny War's elemental blues, Khruangbin's global stomp and Van William's confident folk-rock

Along the way War has mastered lyric writing, a tool now as keen as her fretwork. In "Gotta Live It," she beams in on addiction until it burns: "I'm a slave and a victim/Digging my own grave for the system," she sings, cutting into the truth that "I'll pay rent someplace I'll never own" and cussing that, while still young, "I'm too old not to know when I've been … around."