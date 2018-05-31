Decrying new LPs as 'commemorative plates you can't even eat off,' reissue imprint Numero Group explores Environments and 'Technicolor Paradise'

Shipley cites “You and Me” as the label’s business model. A recording by an early 1970s soul group called Penny & the Quarters, it was found by a Numero operative on a studio tape at a yard sale. The song has since been licensed for use in ads for Ikea and Oreo cookies. “It's been streamed 12 million times. It's been used in 10 movies a year. And it's our song. It's something we made,” Shipley says.