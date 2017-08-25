Sunset Stories: Musicians ponder the power of L.A.'s musical boulevard

Next time you find yourself in a room with established musicians, ask them about their early experiences along Sunset Boulevard. Whether grizzled '70s rockers waxing about the Roxy, former post-punks recalling Club Lingerie or contemporary hitmakers born long after the Strip's heyday recalling studio sessions, chances are they've got stories set on Sunset. Below, a few that scratch the surface.

The power of Sunset, oh boy, it’s no joke. — Sam Martin

“In a tiny office converted into a mini-studio just off of Sunset, my buddy Jason Evigan and I — brand new writers — were beating ourselves up, struggling to write a decent idea that would impress David Guetta, who was working two rooms down the hall.

“After hours of complete failure, we finally we had a breakthrough and I ran down the hall to grab Mr. Guetta. I said, ‘If you don’t like this, then I should just quit music.’

“We played him the idea, and next thing I knew we were jumping up and down acting like cowboys riding crazy horses laughing and yelling.

“That week we wrote two No. 1 songs for him – ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Lovers on the Sun’ — in that tiny room, and I ended up featuring on both songs. The power of Sunset, oh boy, it’s no joke.”

— Sam Martin, singer and songwriter with David Guetta, the Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, Jason Derulo, One Direction and others.

It’s one of the best things when I think of L.A.: Crammed in with a bunch of friends in a tiny Honda Civic cruising down Sunset, you know? — Arrow DeWilde

Autumn De Wilde The band Starcrawler hail from Los Angeles. The band Starcrawler hail from Los Angeles. (Autumn De Wilde)

FULL COVERAGE: Mapping Sunset Boulevard's musical history »

“This might sound kinda cheesy, but I go to the Rainbow Room all the time. It’s kind of a nostalgia thing, I guess, but also it’s just fun to go with friends and family. Last time I was there the people that work there gave me tickets to Quiet Riot.

“Every time I hear some rock song like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ or something, it always reminds me of driving down Sunset at golden hour — past Highland, right when you’re getting to the Sunset Strip, listening to K-EARTH 101.

“It’s one of the best things when I think of L.A.: Crammed in with a bunch of friends in a tiny Honda Civic cruising down Sunset, you know?”

— Arrow DeWilde, singer of ascendant L.A. rock band Starcrawler.

For a kid who grew up in L.A., Sunset Boulevard has always been at the center of my musical upbringing and career. — Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, Fitz & the Tantrums

“For a kid who grew up in L.A., Sunset Boulevard has always been at the center of my musical upbringing and career. I saw so many, many bands growing up on Sunset — from the Beastie Boys at the Palladium to Beck at the Whisky.

“As a musician starting out you hadn't earned your stripes unless you had played every club on the Sunset Strip, from the not so great early days of my musical career having to pay to play at the Whisky with my college band to my first headline gig at the Viper Room.

“Later with Fitz & the Tantrums, selling out the Palladium was a real benchmark moment for me, having gone to see so many of my heroes on that stage.

“We've recorded at the old Ocean Way and Sunset Sound, had our first in-store at Amoeba, rehearsed tirelessly at S.I.R. When Fitz and the Tantrums came back from tour after our first album dropped, we played east at the Echo to a crowd that knew every word to every song.

“It was in that moment that we all realized we might be on to something with this band.”

— Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, Fitz & the Tantrums

I never played the Whisky, but I think I have paid my Viper Room dues, way way … back. That precious boulevard is a part of me and my music. — Jonathan Wilson, songwriter and producer

“I have a song on my new album oddly enough called ‘Sunset Blvd’ and it’s simply about me driving an old sports car down Sunset all the way from Echo Park west to the ocean, which I do quite a bit late at night when the roads are clear.

“The song says, ‘Way out on that precious boulevard/ I can be weightless, timeless.’

“It’s a special road and it does invoke these feelings. Be it the curves of Bel-Air or the Strip, I have many memories of Sunset. In fact, the first J.W. solo show was on Sunset at the old Roxbury. I was playing in the pub part downstairs while Ministry played upstairs.

“I remember playing Friday nights at Mark Mahoney’s Shamrock Social Club, and some of my earliest acoustic shows were at the old Rock Coffee Shoppe opposite the Chateau. Coconut Teaszer, you name it.

“I never played the Whisky, but I think I have paid my Viper Room dues, way way … back. That precious boulevard is a part of me and my music. I’ll be driving it later tonight.”

— Jonathan Wilson, songwriter and producer for Father John Misty and Dawes

After the show, once everyone went home, Hannah [Hooper] and I sat out front of the venue on Sunset Blvd, drinking super late and just took it all in. — Christian Zucconi

We played our first show ever at El Cid in 2010. Our previous projects had maybe fifteen people show up to see us play, so when we heard we sold out El Cid we got stuck in a nervous disbelief.

We played our-hour long set super fast and finished with something like 25 minutes to spare. After the show, once everyone went home, Hannah [Hooper] and I sat out front of the venue on Sunset Blvd, drinking super late and just took it all in.

-- Christian Zucconi, Grouplove

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

For tips, records, snapshots and stories on Los Angeles music culture, follow Randall Roberts on Twitter and Instagram: @liledit. Email: randall.roberts@latimes.com.