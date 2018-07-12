'Mario Tennis Aces' and the love of low-stakes competition

There’s some strategy involved here. Sustaining a rally will build up a character’s stamina, allowing for special moves to be either pulled off or defended against. If an opponent hits an especially insane shot, having some stockpiled energy will allow the play to put the game into slow-motion mode. If one’s racket is near breaking, it may be best to let certain powerful shots sail past, as only “blocking” — that is, swinging at the right moment — will keep the racket intact.