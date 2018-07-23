Two Bit Circus will bring an indoor game-focused theme park to downtown Los Angeles

Regardless of the definition, here’s what’s known. When Two Bit Circus officially opens — founders are targeting September — it will contain the bridge of a “Star Trek”-like starship, only here missions are dispensed via a disembodied brain. There will also be a full bar, but it’s quite possible your drink will be made by a robot, one that will likely flirt with you. There will be a restaurant — and place mats may or may not contain clues that will send diners off on a scavenger hunt to discover the make-believe history of the building. Oh, and the restaurant will be built around a train.