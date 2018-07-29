Review: The all-night, outdoor concert 'Sleep' creates a calming reprieve with a sense of loss

The music of “Sleep” was monumental, in a literal sense. Its constant, melancholic waves and barely there transitions felt more like a piece of architecture or nature than a work with a beginning and end. Richter’s piece was just there, all around you, to be engaged or ignored or pondered as you will. In the hours I was there, I picked up some lovely string harmonies and lulling electronic drones, and pristine vocal slivers from soprano Grace Davidson. But it was hard to tell what was what or when it all came in. For about three hours, I was lights-out myself.