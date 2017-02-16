Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert lead ACM nominations

The nominations for the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced, and the early favorite looks to be Keith Urban.

The Australian singer leads the field with seven nominations, including for the major categories of album of the year, entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year.

Last year, Urban released the acclaimed album “Ripcord,” which yielded the hit single “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Miranda Lambert came in second in the nominations tally with six, including nods for album of the year, for her double-LP “The Weight of These Wings,” and single of the year for the raucous “Vice.”

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will again host the show live from Las Vegas. The ACMs will air April 2 on CBS.

Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Caption John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Caption Schoolboy Q Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards. Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

Keith Urban takes a leap with new album 'Ripcord' - Los Angeles Times

'It brought me to tears': Kenny Chesney reacts to tributes from Eric Church and Keith Urban