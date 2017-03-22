Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban among ACM performers

The lineup of performers for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards just got a major boost of star power.

Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Daigle, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett and Rascal Flatts have all been added to the list of performers for the awards, set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2.

They join a bill that includes previously announced acts Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi.

Producers plan on unveiling artist collaborations, special medleys and awards presenters closer to the show. However, Hill and McGraw have already confirmed they will perform a duet of their new single, “Speak to a Girl,” which is lifted from the couple’s forthcoming joint album.

Urban leads this year’s nominees, with seven nods, including entries in the major categories of album, entertainer and male vocalist of the year.

Lambert follows with six nods, including album and single of the year.

Bryan and Bentley will again host.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. April 2 on CBS.

