John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Joe Louis Walker top lineup for Oct. 19 Americana-Blues foundations benefit

The deep connection between blues and Americana music is at the heart of a benefit concert slated for Oct. 19 in Los Angeles.
The event will boast a raft of prominent musicians including singer-songwriter John Prine, recently named artist of the year for the second consecutive year by the Americana Music Assn., plus Lucinda Williams, Joe Louis Walker, Bob Weir, Lee Ann Womack, Shemekia Copeland and Doyle Bramhall II.
The lineup also includes Larkin Poe, Tash Neal, additional guests and a house band led by guitarist Jimmy Vivino, musical director of the “Conan” show band. The concert will take place at the Theater at Ace Hotel downtown.
The name of the event references a song by the Canadian American rock group the Band, Bob Dylan’s onetime backing band whose late-‘60s, early-‘70s amalgam of blues, folk, gospel and rock music created the template for what later came to be called Americana music.
“The intersection of Americana and the Blues is a place of integrity, passion and love of American roots traditions,” Americana Assn. Executive Director Jed Hilly said in a statement. “We are so grateful for [concert producer and founder of UpperWest Music Group] Greg Williamson and UpperWest Music Group for their support and passion for the music we love. It’s a perfect partnership.”
In the same statement, Blues Foundation President and Chief Executive Barbara Newman said, “Each of our organizations and the genres we represent are intricately linked. While the Blues Foundation and the Americana Music Association have had a strong working relationship behind the scenes for many years now, I am especially excited for this opportunity to publicly spread the word of our missions together during what I know will be a unique and special night of music.”
Producer Williamson said, “It’s an honor to have a small part in helping the Americana Music Association and the Blues Foundation. These two organizations represent some of the most significant artists in American music.”
Tickets, ranging from $63.50 to $125, and VIP packages, for $249.50, are available at the Ace Hotel’s event site or at the AXS.com website.